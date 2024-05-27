2024 average school teacher salary in New York
NEW YORK - Despite record-level increases in some states, the average school teacher pay nationwide has failed to keep up with inflation over the past decade.
According to the National Education Association (NEA) – the nation’s largest teachers union – teachers, on average, are making 5% less than they did 10 years ago.
The NEA reported the national average starting teacher salary in 2024 was $44,530, and the national average teacher salary was $69,544.
NY average teacher starting salary
- New York ranks 11th in the nation with an average starting teacher salary of $49,315 for this year.
NY average teacher salary
- New York ranks 2nd in the nation with teachers making an average of $92,696 in 2024.
The District of Columbia took the first spot for the highest average starting teacher salary at $63,373 in 2024.
When comparing the average starting teacher salaries to each state’s minimum living wage threshold, there are big gaps in New York.
New York's minimum living wage is $69,433, a whopping $20,118 jump from the state's average teacher starting salary ($49,315).
States with the highest average teacher salaries
- California ($95,160)
- New York ($92,696)
- Massachusetts ($92,307)
- Washington ($86,804)
- District of Columbia ($84,882)
States with the lowest average teacher salaries
- West Virginia ($52,870)
- Florida ($53,098)
- South Dakota ($53,153)
- Mississippi ($53,354)
- Missouri ($53,999)
Check out a full map that shows the school teacher salary averages and starting salary averages in each state for 2024.
