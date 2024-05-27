2024 average school teacher salary in New York

Despite record-level increases in some states, the average school teacher pay nationwide has failed to keep up with inflation over the past decade.

According to the National Education Association (NEA) – the nation’s largest teachers union – teachers, on average, are making 5% less than they did 10 years ago.

The NEA reported the national average starting teacher salary in 2024 was $44,530, and the national average teacher salary was $69,544.

NY average teacher starting salary

New York ranks 11th in the nation with an average starting teacher salary of $49,315 for this year.

NY average teacher salary

New York ranks 2nd in the nation with teachers making an average of $92,696 in 2024.

The District of Columbia took the first spot for the highest average starting teacher salary at $63,373 in 2024.

When comparing the average starting teacher salaries to each state’s minimum living wage threshold, there are big gaps in New York.

New York's minimum living wage is $69,433, a whopping $20,118 jump from the state's average teacher starting salary ($49,315).

States with the highest average teacher salaries

California ($95,160)

New York ($92,696)

Massachusetts ($92,307)

Washington ($86,804)

District of Columbia ($84,882)

States with the lowest average teacher salaries

West Virginia ($52,870)

Florida ($53,098)

South Dakota ($53,153)

Mississippi ($53,354)

Missouri ($53,999)

Check out a full map that shows the school teacher salary averages and starting salary averages in each state for 2024.

FOX 29 Philadelphia helped contribute to this report.