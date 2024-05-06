How does NYC rank as best cities for teachers?

article

New York City ranked as the third-best city for teachers, according to Prereply.

With Teacher Appreciation Week taking place, Prereply researched where teachers are happiest in the United States based on five factors:

Income and living Student performance School environment and funding Job stability and growth Community engagement and support

"NYC’s high schools must be pretty great because 45 of them are considered the best in the country," Prereply said.

What does the Big Apple have to offer to teachers?

Teacher helps a student with his classroom-issued iPad. (Photo By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Prereply said New York City offers the third-highest average salary in the country at $65,971.

There are many opportunities for continuing education programs in schools, which Prereply said is great for "stability and growth".

NYC invests heavily in schools, ranking second in city spending per student at $26,236, Prereply said.

NYC is also known for its rich diversity. Prereply says 41.9% of New Yorkers speak a language other than English -- 50% of New Yorkers speak Spanish.

The only downside for teachers in NYC is the cost of living, Prereply said.