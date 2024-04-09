New report examines positives, negatives of mayoral control of NYC schools

New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended his control of New York City's public schools on Tuesday, after the release of a nearly 300-page report by the state Education Department on whether mayoral control has been effective.

"We are outpacing the state in reading and writing, we have changed the food that our students are eating, we've changed the cafeterias, graduation rates are up," Adams said at a press conference on Monday.

The report includes both positive and negative feedback from parents and educators. Ultimately, the DoE did not recommend whether or not mayoral control should continue. That will be up to lawmakers in Albany.

"It's a question of what is the best system, and I just want to say that whatever our decision is, it is not a reflection of this current mayor and chancellor," said State Senator John Liu, who chairs the Education Committee. "They've had control over the last two years and a few months. We're looking at the experience that New York City school kids have had and the public schools have had over the last 20 years."

The report shows that some parents wanted more input and more checks and balances. Under the current system, the mayor has the power to pick his school Chancellor and choose board members who decide policy.

The President of the United Federation of Teachers released a statement saying they looked forward to reviewing the checks and balances on the Adams administration.