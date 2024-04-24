These NYC public high schools are considered some of America's best

The ranking and review website Niche has come out with their list of the "2024 Best Public High Schools in America" – and NYC was well represented!

Making the Top 25 was Staten Island Technical High School, which was ranked 11th, followed by Bronx High School of Science at 12 and Townsend Harris High School at 13.

In addition, The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering in Morris County, New Jersey was ranked 15th.

1. Staten Island Technical High School

2. Bronx High School of Science

3. Townsend Harris High School

4. Stuyvesant High School

5. Scarsdale Senior High School

1. The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering (Morris County)

2. High Technology High School (Monmouth County)

3. Bergen County Academies

4. Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science (Ocean County)

5. Biotechnology High School (Monmouth County)

1. The Davidson Academy (Nevada)

2. North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

3. MA Academy for Math & Science School

4. Payton College Preparatory High School (Illinois)

5. Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics

What are the best private high schools in America?

1. Phillips Exeter Academy (New Hampshire)

2. Princeton International School of Math and Science

3. Choate Rosemary Hall (Connecticut)

4. Phillips Academy Andover (Massachusetts)

5. Harvard-Westlake School (California)

"The 2024 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," the website said. "Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, and high school ratings. SAT/ACT scores have been removed from this year's rankings to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process."

