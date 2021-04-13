New MTA survey finds subway riders increasingly worried about crime, harassment

All aboard? Not exactly.

A new MTA survey of more than 33,000 active and lapsed subway riders shows customers are increasingly concerned about crime and harassment in the subway system, even though statistics indicate transit crime is down more than 50 percent compared to last year. (Ridership is also down because of the pandemic.)

Thirty-six percent of those surveyed who rode subways pre-pandemic say they don’t do so now because of crime and harassment.

Seventy-two percent of active riders say they are "very concerned" with crime and harassment, which is more than those who say they’re "very concerned" about cleanliness (55%), social distancing (60%), mask wearing (69%) and health safety (64%).

"Our customer survey data could not be more clear: concerns over safety are top of mind for current riders, and for those looking to return to transit," said Abbey Collins, MTA spokeswoman.

