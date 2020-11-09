New Jersey expected to implement new coronavirus restrictions

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warned that his administration is considering implementing another round of restrictions to get the outbreak under control.

Murphy didn't elaborate on the exact steps New Jersey would take amid new restrictions but said something needs to be done. The state reported more than 2,000 new cases on Sunday.

"How close are we to taking action? Close. So bear with us — we will clearly be taking action," he said at a Friday news conference. "I hope it will be action that balances all the various challenges and interests that we have."

Murphy said the state's confirmed coronavirus-related death toll has risen to 14,603 and the number of probable coronavirus-related deaths has been adjusted to 1,800.

"A short seven weeks ago the rolling average was 420," Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said at the governor's briefing. "Today it's 1,224."

The state's cumulative COVID-19 positive cases are now 247,219.

Advertisement

"Over the past three days, since Monday, we've recorded 6,408 additional cases," Murphy said.