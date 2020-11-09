Mayor warns of possible NYC coronavirus closures

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a dire warning about an increase in coronavirus cases in the city.

At a Monday morning news conference the mayor said that if New Yorkers don't act quickly, a second wave of coronavirus could force more closures and restrictions in the city.

"God forbid this continued and we had a full-blown second wave. It means a lot more restrictions," Mayo de Blasio said.

He made the statement as the COVID-19 test positivity rate continued to exceed 2% in New York City. The city reported 779 new cases and 71 newly hospitalized cases on Monday.

De Blasio said that there are no current plans for new restrictions but cautioned that they could be coming in the days or weeks ahead and include businesses and schools.

He said that people need to avoid indoor gatherings and to wear masks at all times in public.

The city announced a "Day of Action" on Staten Island to try to get as many people tested as possible. It was going to take place at locations across the borough on Tuesday as a surge of cases have popped up on the island.

"If these numbers we're reporting today continue to grow, then people are going to have to get used to more and more restrictions and going back to some of the ways we had to live in the Spring," de Blasio said.