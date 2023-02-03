Bald eagles boom in the New York City area

Have you seen them?

Bald eagles are booming in the New York City area, and Don Torino, president of the Bergen County Audubon Society, is keeping his eyes on the birds, calling it nothing short of a miracle.

"I'm a kid who grew up here in the Meadowlands, and not too many years ago, if you would have told me that bald eagles here and nesting here, you know, it's something I could have never believed, never thought possible." — Don Torino

Bald eagles are back in New Jersey in all their majestic glory. State wildlife officials report some 250 active egg-producing nests have been identified across the Garden State, with 335 eaglets born last year.

The nest and brood that Torino and fellow bald eagle tracker, Darlene Desantis, monitor several times a week are at Overpeck Creek in Ridgefield.

"I saw my first eagle back in 2016, and it was an immature. I wasn't even sure it was an eagle. I'm absolutely amazed every time I see them, it never gets, you never get complacent about this." — Darlene Desantis

Bald eagle sightings aren't just happening in New Jersey.

Fox 5 New York Photojournalist Brenda Rivera took video of two eagles in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

The U.S. government took bald eagles off the endangered species list back in 2007. Conservationists are crediting the government with aggressive actions that ultimately made it possible.

"So we have DDT that was taken out of the environment back in 1972," Torino said. "We had the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act passed. All the things that people did, you know, almost 50 years ago that did the right thing."

New Jersey still lists bald eagles as "state endangered" during breeding season, from mid-January through March.

The pair said the young leave the nest in June, and they'll be on hand to watch them soar.