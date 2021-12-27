MTA running fewer trains due to COVID surge

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge, the impact is being felt at the MTA, which is running fewer trains.

"This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual," wrote the transit agency on Twitter. "Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train."

The MTA also said it was "running as much service as we can with the crews we have available and we mean it. Our goal is to keep New York moving, safely and efficiently. We're taking these proactive steps to provide the best possible service this week and keep our employees safe."

"By reducing scheduled service, we're able to re-allocate train crews where they're needed, rather than cancel individual trips. We're also working quickly to implement New York State's revised quarantine guidelines for essential workers, which will help with staff shortages," wrote the MTA.

Shortages are still being felt at the airports and Newark Liberty International Airport is no exception.

"We tried to check-in and I get an email saying, ‘Sorry, our apologies! Your flight’s canceled," said one traveler.

"When I was in Frankfort at the airport, Washington was already canceled… and so was Atlanta and Houston," said another traveler.

According to Flightaware.com, on Christmas Day, nearly 1,000 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were canceled leaving passengers stranded at airports and hotels. Delta and United Airlines leading the pack of American carriers with the most cancellations due largely to rising COVID-19 infections among flight crews.

The rise is why even more COVID-19 testing sites will be opening up throughout the city Monday.

CULTURE LAB IN LONG ISLAND CITY: 8AM - 7PM

BEACH CHANNEL EDUCATION CAMPUS IN FAR ROCKAWAY: 7:30AM - 7PM

Both sites will be offering free PCR tests.

ST. MARY'S REC CENTER - BRONX

CANARSIE HIGH SCHOOL - BROOKLYN

MCCARREN REC CENTER - BROOKLYN

MARTA VALLE SECONDARY SCHOOL - MANHATTAN

PORT RICHMOND HIGH SCHOOL - STATEN ISLAND

TIMES SQUARE-42ND STREET FROM 8AM-2PM

GRAND CENTRAL TERMINAL FROM 3PM - 8PM