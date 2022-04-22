MTA patrol vehicle crashes through backyard fence

An MTA Bridges and Tunnels officer behind the wheel of a patrol car has been hospitalized after a serious crash in a residential neighborhood near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island on Friday afternoon.

The patrol car jumped the curb on Narrows Road North near Clifton Avenue, knocked down a utility pole, crashed through a residential property fence, destroyed an outdoor structure, and landed upside down in the backyard of a house in the Concord section, according to officials and video from the scene.

EMS responded and brought the officer to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said. The officer was being treated for leg and hip injuries.

The MTA confirmed that one of its officers was involved in a "motor vehicle accident" just before 1:30 p.m. but said the NYPD is leading the investigation into what happened.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels , legally known as the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, manages two tunnels and seven bridges, including the Verrazzano, in New York City. TBTA officers, also known as bridge and tunnel officers, are New York state peace officers.

