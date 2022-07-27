MTA moving forward with Manhattan congestion toll plan

The MTA is moving forward with several projects, including the highly desired in-tunnel cell phone service plan and the highly controversial Manhattan congestion pricing program.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber said the wireless system, which will also include Wi-Fi at above-ground subway stations, will take about 10 years to complete. He added that a vendor called Transit Wireless will pay for and install the system.

In the meantime, federal regulators are expected to release a long-delayed environmental assessment of the congestion toll plan by the end of next month. The MTA will then begin holding public hearings.

MTA board members cited concerns that the agency could soon "go off a fiscal cliff" because overall ridership is at about 60% of pre-pandemic levels. Revenue from the congestion pricing tolls would help fund the agency's capital program.

If the federal government gives the MTA the final green light, congestion tolls would begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

With The Associated Press.