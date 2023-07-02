MTA bus hit by stray bullets, 3 women injured in the Bronx

Three women are recovering after stray bullets came flying into the MTA bus they were riding on.

The shots came from the street near Westchester and Tinton Avenue in the Bronx.

"I thought it was an energy problem but I heard shooting I heard ‘pop pop, pop." — Frankie, business owner

Frankie sells items on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx and found it odd when around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Bronx 4 bus suddenly stopped in the middle of the road.

Bullets hit the MTA bus window shattering glass inside.

"I was wondering what has happened," Frankie said. "I thought it was an energy problem, but I heard shooting I heard ‘pop pop, pop."

What Frankie heard was in fact gun shots and while he didn’t see where they came from, he saw the damage left behind: Three unsuspecting, innocent women riding inside the bus were now bleeding.

"A lady just got shot! Unbelievable!" He said.

Police say gunshots rang out from the street.

A stray bullet flew into the bus’ window. It grazed the chest of a 59-year-old woman, while the exploding shattered glass cut two 67-year -old women.

Police are still looking into a suspect and the intended target of the shooting.

"When the cops arrived I left, because it’s a crime scene now," Frankie said.

Police have yet to determine where and who the shots came from, whether the bullets were meant for someone on the other side of the moving bus, or the bus itself was the target. No arrests have been made.

"This is another reminder that gun violence has no place in this or any city, that it can victimize innocent bystanders, and we are grateful no bus passengers appear to have been seriously hurt." — NYC Transit President Richard Davey

"Elected officials have to take into consideration the youth, what they’re doing, and especially in the time of the summer," Henry Gomez, 40th precinct community precinct.

The shooting is the latest incident of innocent bystanders getting caught up in the violent crime around the city, putting residents on edge, as they suspiciously watch each other, waiting and wondering who is going to strike next. Frankie says he’s no longer going to stand around Westchester and Tinton Avenues, packing up his goods to sell elsewhere.

"I thought it was safe. That’s why I came here but to be honest with you I’m worried," Frankie said.

The three women were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.