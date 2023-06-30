Bronx man arrested in connection with attempted subway assault

A man in the Bronx has been arrested and charged with attempting to rape a woman.

44-year-old Patrick Robles was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the June 9 attack.

Police say Robles exposed himself on a southbound J-train near Chambers Street and then attempted to rape the woman passenger.

Investigators say she fought him off and fled the train, but not before he allegedly stole her phone, cash, and other items.