Bronx man wanted for sexually abusing, attempting to rape children: NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for a man accused of sexually abusing and attempting to rape children in the Bronx.

According to authorities, the suspect, Ernest Robinson, 31, has been linked to two incidents, one that happened in 2021, and the other which happened in May of this year.

In the first incident, police say that just after midnight, Robinson was inside a home near Boston Road and East 166th Street when he allegedly woke up a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping in bed and sexually abused her.

In the second incident, police say that Robinson was inside a home located near Belmont Avenue and East 179th Street when he woke up a 9-year-old girl while she was sleeping in bed and attempted to rape her.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.