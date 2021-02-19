MTA approves toll hike on seven bridges, two tunnels

Toll prices on seven bridges and two tunnels will increase on April 1 after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved the hikes Thursday.

EZ Pass users will be charged $6.55 up from $6.12 at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, RFK Bridge, Verrazzano Bridge, Throggs Neck Bridge, Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and Queens Midtown Tunnel.

Non- EZ Pass users will be charged $10.17 up from $9.50.

Tolls on the Henry Hudson Bridge go up 20 cents to $3.00 for EZ Pass and up 50 cents to $7.50 for all other motorists.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Crossing the Cross Bay Bridge and the Marine Parkway Bridge will cost $4.75 up from $2.29. Non-EZ Pass drivers will pay $5.09. The MTA says it has obtained a discount for Queens residents for the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway.

Advertisement

The MTA also announced that the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Staten Island rebate will apply to all borough residents regardless of the number of trips taken across the bridge.

RELATED: Murphy approves toll hikes for 3 major New Jersey highways

EZ Passes must be registered in the State of New York.

Fare hikes, service cuts, and layoffs are off the table on the subway system, buses and Long Island Rail Road.

The MTA uses toll revenue to support MTA mass transit.