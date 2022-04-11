Teenage MS-13 associate 'La Diablita' found guilty on all counts in Long Island murders

Leniz Escobar, who went by the same ‘Diablita’ or ‘little devil’ on social media, was found guilty on all counts Monday for luring a group of young men to a wooded area in Central Islip in 2017 where they were beaten and hacked to death with machetes, knives, and tree limbs by more than a dozen members of the MS-13 gang.

Escobar had told the group they were meeting to smoke marijuana, according to federal prosecutors. She was also found guilty of obstructing the investigation into the murders by destroying evidence, warning people to flee, and lying to police.

Alexander Ruiz, the only one who managed to escape by running for his life, told the jury that members of MS-13 covered their faces with sweatshirts and ordered them to get down on the ground, threatening to kill anyone who moved.

Prosecutors said the motive for the attack was payback because the victims had disrespected the vicious gang on social media and allegedly were members of the rival 18th Street gang. The victims’ families have denied that any of the slain men were in a gang.

Escobar, an alleged associate of MS-13, was 17 at the time but was tried as an adult. She pleaded not guilty to charges including murder and racketeering.

Text messages entered as evidence by the defense attempted to question Ruiz's credibility.

But prosecutors say Escobar lied and portrayed herself as a victim when she actually bragged to her boyfriend, a high-ranking member of the gang, about her important role in the murders. She also allegedly discarded bloody clothes she wore the night of the murders and tossed her cellphone from a moving car so law enforcement couldn't recover its contents.

Escobar's boyfriend at the time testified she helped bring the young men to the park.

MS-13, also known as La Mara Salvatrucha, recruits young teenagers from El Salvador and Honduras, though many gang members were born in the U.S. The gang has been blamed for dozens of killings since January 2016 across a wide swath of Long Island.

Family members of the victims were in court but didn't comment.

Escobar's attorneys said some others allegedly involved in the killings cut deals with prosecutors to testify in exchange for more lenient sentences.

Escobar faces up to life in prison when sentenced in September.