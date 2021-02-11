More snow hits New York City region

article

Another minor storm dumped several inches of snow across the tristate area on Thursday morning.

Light snow showers were expected to continue to fall through the mid-morning hours before shutting down later in the day.

The heaviest snow was in the central and southern sections of New Jersey where some could see 2-5" of snow.

Forked River in Ocean County had the highest early morning report with 4 inches at 6 a.m.

Cranbury in Middlesex County had seen 2.6 inches by 6:30 a.m. Howell in Monmouth County had 2 inches by 6 a.m.

Various locations in Somerset County had seen more than 2 inches of new snow.

In New York, snow amounts were expected to be lower but a winter weather advisory was up for New York City and Long Island until 10 a.m.

