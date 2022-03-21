More NYPD Neighborhood Safety Teams hit the streets, here's where

Five more neighborhood safety teams will be hitting the streets of New York City this week.

The units, made up of five officers and a sergeant, are coming to the 23rd and 28th precincts in Manhattan, the 69th in Brooklyn, the 114th in Queens and the 120th on Staten Island. Teams in other precincts hit the streets last week. They are modified versions of the controversial plainclothes anti-crime units that the city disbanded in 2020.

"These teams are there for gun violence," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "They’re there for criminal activity. But they look like police officers. They are not in plainclothes. The uniform clearly states on the back, ‘NYPD Police.’"

The teams are hitting the streets in troubled crime-plagued precincts. In the 28th, for instance, police are searching for the man who tried to rape a woman late Friday night. Police say she is in critical condition.

And in the 47th precinct in the Bronx, police continue to look for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday. The NYPD released video of a woman who the department calls a "person of interest."

So far this year, according to the most recent statistics available, shootings are up more than 10 percent.

It was in 2014 when an NYPD plainclothes unit was involved in the killing of Eric Garner. The officers were from Staten Island's 120th precinct. The police killing sparked a nationwide social justice movement.

Violence interrupters on Staten Island, who work to deescalate violence and promote peace in their communities, say they will be closely watching when the neighborhood safety team rolls out in the 120th precinct.

"We just want to make sure we don’t have another Eric Garner. We want to make sure that this isn’t being pre-packaged and rolled back out as the same thing under a different disguise. We are concerned, knowing what we went through years ago with stop and frisk" says Mike Perry, a violence interrupter under the True2Life Crisis Management System on Staten Island.

"We just want to make sure that it’s something that doesn’t put us in the same position that we were in 15-20 years ago," says Malcolm Penn, a violence interrupter for True2Life.