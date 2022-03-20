Woman in critical condition after Harlem rape attempt: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating after a woman was brutally beaten by an assailant before he dragged her between parked cars and attempted to rape her in Manhattan on Friday.

According to authorities, the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was walking along West 123rd Street near Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. on March 18 in Harlem when an unknown suspect approached her from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground.

Police say the suspect then began assaulting the woman, repeatedly kicking her in the head and body while she lay on the ground.

The suspect then dragged the woman between two parked cars, stripped off her clothes, and attempted to rape her, before fleeing to parts unknown.

The woman sustained severe head trauma as a result of the attack and was taken to Harlem Hospital, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police describe the suspect as a man approximately in his 40s, standing 5'8" tall, with a dark complexion and a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a dark green baseball hat, a black face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with colorful designs and red lettering on the front, black pants, black shoes and blue rubber gloves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.