Mob attacks man during robbery inside Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD is searching for five suspects who attacked a 47-year-old man during a robbery inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

The mob got into an argument with the victim at about 3:30 a.m. on May 18 in the Rockaway Parkway station. The dispute escalated and the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head and all over his body, said New York City police.

Video showed the fight spilling onto the subway platform with the victim trying to defend himself as the group attacked.

The suspects took the man's bag containing jewelry worth about $7,550 and fled southbound on Rockaway Parkway.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police released photos of the suspects. They were described as dark-skinned-males approximately 16-20 years of age.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The NYPD is searching for five suspects who attacked a 47-year-old man during a robbery inside a subway station in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

RELATED: Mob stabs 16-year-old boy during robbery on Queens street

RELATED: Woman's jaw broken in mob attack on Bronx street