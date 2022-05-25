Woman's jaw broken in mob attack on Bronx street

The NYPD released a video of the horrific attack by a mob on a woman on a street in the Bronx.

The 37-year-old victim got into an argument with another person at about 9:14 p.m. on May 18 in the area of Lydiq Avenue and White Plains Road in Pelham Bay when two other individuals threw her to the ground, police said.

Bystanders holding phones could be seen watching the scene unfold.

All three began to assault the woman by punching and kicking her. At one point, the victim sat up only to be kicked directly in the face.

The suspects took off, leaving the woman lying on the sidewalk with a broken jaw.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police are asking for your help tracking down the assailants.

The first suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front stating Legends never die, a blue baseball cap, gray sweatpants, a red backpack and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a male with medium complexion, slim build, with brown eyes and short close cut dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, white and red hooded sweatshirt, a light colored baseball cap, blue jeans, a black backpack and boots.



The third suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, medium build, with brown eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a red t-shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.



Anyone with information about the vicious attack should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.