Mob stabs 16-year-old boy during robbery on Queens street corner

A 16-year-old boy on a scooter who was attacked by a mob in Queens and rushed to the hospital by a good Samaritan remained in stable condition Thursday.

The teen was on the corner of 37th Street and 82nd Street in Jackson Heights at about 3:45 p.m. on March 29 when a group of 10 males approached and demanded his scooter, said police.

The group then punched and kick him before stabbing him once in the back.

The mob took off with the scooter worth about $1,300, a backpack, $20 in cash and an iPhone.

The suspects fled towards Roosevelt Avenue. The boy was treated at Elmhurst Hospital.



Anyone with information about the shocking assault was encouraged to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Last month, seven people attacked a 14-year-old boy inside a subway station in East New York, Brooklyn.

The teen was approached by the group when they suddenly began punching him in the head and body, according to police. In a video, taken by one of the suspects, it showed the boy cowering in a corner as he was repeatedly pummeled. He was then seen curled up on the ground as the attack continued.