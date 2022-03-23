14-year-old boy attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD wants to find seven people who attacked a 14-year-old boy inside a subway station in East New York, Brooklyn.

The assault took place on Mar. 14 at about 3:57 p.m. on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station.

The teen was approached by the group when they suddenly began punching him in the head and body, according to police. In a video, taken by one of the suspects, it show the boy cowering in a corner as he is repeatedly pummeled. He is then seen curled up on the ground as the attack continues.

He suffered swelling and bruising. The suspects took off from the station and have not been caught.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

A reward is being offered of up to $3,500 for information that leads to the arrests of the suspects.