36-year-old man beaten by large group in Theater District

The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying a group that viciously assaulted a 36-year-old man in Manhattan's Theater District.

The man got into an argument with three individuals in front of 700 8th Ave. at about 3:15 a.m. on April 30 when they attacked him. Another group ran over and punched and kicked the man in his face and body.

One of the suspects threw a garbage can at the man while another stabbed him in the shoulder and back three times, police said.

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects took off eastbound on 44th St. towards 7th Ave. after the attack.

Police released photos of the suspects and a video of the assault.

If you know anything about the assault call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

