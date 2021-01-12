Mayor warns NYC in danger of running out of COVID vaccine

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the city was on track to vaccinate one million New Yorkers by the end of the month, but at that pace, runs the risk of running out of the vaccine.

In two weeks' time, the city may not have enough doses of the COVID vaccine to cover all the eligible New Yorkers which now includes anyone 65 and older.

26,528 New Yorkers were vaccinated Monday. The city's goal is to vaccinate 175,000 people by the end of the week.

People who are age 75 and up and a much longer list of workers, including transit employees, grocery clerks, teachers, police officers, firefighters and others became eligible to get the vaccine Monday.

Some New York City council members have been critical of the vaccine rollout citing the challenge of scheduling appointments using online tools for those economically challenged and the elderly. As a result, de Blasio announced a new phone line was established to make an appointment: 877-VAX-4NYC.

"While I have and will continue to acknowledge that the massive logistical challenge the city faces, I do not feel confident we are doing all that we can to get New Yorkers vaccinated with the supplies of vaccine we currently posses," said NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera.

"I have to ask the question that every New Yorker is asking, we knew for at least eight months that a vaccine was coming. We knew that millions of people had to be vaccinated. Why are we just now figuring out where and how to administer?"

Any eligible New Yorker can make an appointment online at NYC.gov/VaccineFinder.

With the Associated Press