New Yorkers over 65 now eligible for COVID vaccination, Cuomo announces

New York again expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to include anyone over the age of 65, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Cuomo said that the state’s following new federal guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who are age 75 and up and a much longer list of workers, including transit employees, grocery clerks, teachers, police officers, firefighters and others became eligible to get the vaccine Monday.

During a briefing from New York City Hall Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Citi Field, home of the NY Mets, would be used as a mass vaccination site starting January 25.

"We even welcome Yankees fans," said de Blasio. "It's going to be a game-changer."

Citi Field will have the capacity to vaccinate 5,000-7,000 New Yorkers daily.

BASEBALL, New York: Citi field baseball stadium, home of the New York Mets Major League Baseball team on September 7th, 2019 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Everyone who gets vaccinated gets us one step closer to beating the coronavirus," said de Blasio.

Any eligible New Yorker can make an appointment online at NYC.gov/VaccineFinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.

New York City plans to dispense one million doses by the end of January.

With the Associated Press