New Yorkers over 65 now eligible for COVID vaccination, Cuomo announces

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
New York City
NEW YORK - New York again expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to include anyone over the age of 65, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Cuomo said that the state’s following new federal guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who are age 75 and up and a much longer list of workers, including transit employees, grocery clerks, teachers, police officers, firefighters and others became eligible to get the vaccine Monday.

New York City is opening 24-hour vaccination hubs and has launched a website and hotline to help you find a place to get your shot.

During a briefing from New York City Hall Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Citi Field, home of the NY Mets, would be used as a mass vaccination site starting January 25.

"We even welcome Yankees fans,"  said de Blasio. "It's going to be a game-changer."

Citi Field will have the capacity to vaccinate 5,000-7,000 New Yorkers daily.

"Everyone who gets vaccinated gets us one step closer to beating the coronavirus," said de Blasio.

Any eligible New Yorker can make an appointment online at NYC.gov/VaccineFinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.

New York City plans to dispense one million doses by the end of January.

With the Associated Press