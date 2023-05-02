Mayor accuses Texas governor of targeting Black-led cities with migrant busing

"It is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors." — Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to resume busing migrants to the Big Apple, accusing the governor of targeting cities led by Black mayors.

Mayor Adams statement

"This weekend, we learned that Governor Abbott is once again deciding to play politics with people's lives by resuming the busing of asylum seekers to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors. Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities.

"Last year, Abbott bussed migrants to New York against their will, reportedly had security guards hold them hostage on busses when they tried to get off in other cities, shipped them off while sick and COVID positive, and tagged individuals with barcodes.

"Despite Abbott’s inhumane actions, New York City will continue to do all it can to handle this influx, but this crisis is more than one city can handle. With a vacuum of leadership from border states, we need the federal government to step in and provide us with support and to prevent this cruelty from continuing."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also called out Texas in a letter.

Gov. Greg Abbott responded, writing, "Texas began busing migrants to sanctuary cities such as your ‘Welcoming City,’ along with Washington, D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia, with more to come. Until Biden secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration, Texas will continue this necessary program."

Title 42

It comes as the city prepares for a surge of asylum seekers once Title 42 is lifted on May 11. The mayor is pleading with the federal government to step in and stop the flow of migrants into the Big Apple.

Sources close to the mayor told FOX 5 NY that Adams is requesting that FEMA not allow cities to use federal funds to help with the cost of busing migrants to different cities, including New York, saying those awarded money should be held to the standards that ensure they do not offload the problem to other cities that are already struggling.