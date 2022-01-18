Mayor Adams says he doesn't feel safe on subway

Mayor Eric Adams, who campaigned on a promise to reduce crime in New York City, says he does not feel safe when riding the subways.

Adams has found himself on the defensive about comments he made about the overall safety of the nation's largest subway system and the so-called perception of crime in the wake of an alarming rise in violent crime underground, including the fatal shoving of a woman at the Times Square station.

Yet the mayor, a former transit cop who retired as a captain, now says he doesn't feel safe, either.

"We are going to make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system," Adams said at a City Hall briefing on Tuesday morning. "And they don't feel that way now. I don't feel that way when I take the train."

Adams, as mayor of the country's largest city, travels with an NYPD protective detail.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Later Tuesday, he spoke at a press conference regarding a residential explosion and fire in the Bronx. When a reporter asked Adams about his recent comments about subway crime.

"On Day One I took the subway system, I felt unsafe," Adams said. "I saw homeless everywhere. People were yelling on the trains. There was a feeling of disorder."

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.