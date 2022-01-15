Woman killed after being shoved in front of subway in Times Square

article

A woman has been killed after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square Saturday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. near 42nd Street and Broadway.

Police say that the woman died when she was shoved onto the tracks in front of a southbound R train, which struck and killed her.

A male suspect is reportedly in custody.

Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody haven't been released.

The incident is under investigation.

