Masks, sometimes doubling up, are a must for Halloween 2020

Halloween is right around the corner and everyone has to be especially safe this year—which means making a mask a key part of your costume in order to protect you and others from the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Dr. Kathy Ward, a pediatrician with Big Apple Pediatrics, if children are going to be out Trick-or-Treating and they aren’t able to stay 6-feet away from others—they must wear a face covering with at least two layers of cloth.

“The most important tip for a child wearing a mask is that it fits well and it's comfortable,” adds Ward. “If it's sliding all over the place, they're going to keep touching it with their hands, and then they're going to re-introduce infection potentially.”

Ward recommends allowing children to select their own masks as they are more inclined to do something if they feel they were involved in the decision-making process.

For the customers at New York Costumes in the East Village—a mask wasn’t just must-have accessory this year, but the most important.

“The kids are gonna be close together, they’re gonna be hanging out all day long so nothing is more important than wearing a mask, said one father who was shopping with this son. “I don’t think it’s a big sacrifice.”

The family-owned New York Costumes has been in business for over 25 years and will be open every day until Halloween.

