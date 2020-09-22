CDC discourages Halloween trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

article

It's bad news for the kids. New guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is discouraging Halloween trick-or-treating as a "high-risk" activity for spreading viruses.

The CDC says many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk during the coronavirus pandemic according to guidance published on Monday evening.

They including traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door, having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in parking lots, and attending crowded costume parties held indoors.

CDC abruptly removed guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission

The CDC also says indoor haunted houses and hayrides are also high-risk activities.

The health agency says there are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

These lower-risk activities can be safe alternatives: