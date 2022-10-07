Man slashed in Brooklyn subway station

article

A man was attacked in a Brooklyn subway station on Thursday afternoon.

The man was slashed at the turnstile around 5:15 p.m. in the station located at the corner of Pitkin Ave. and Grant Ave. in East New York.

The NYPD said a man got off of a moped and followed the 45-year-old victim into the subway station.

As the man attempted to enter through a turnstile the other man came in front of him and slashed him across the right side of his face with an unknown object.

The attacker ran out of the subway and rode off on a black and yellow moped.

EMS took the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he received stitches and was later released.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, approximately 5'9" tall, weighing 180 lbs., and having a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, blue jeans and dark sneakers. He was last seen riding a black scooter.

Several shocking crimes have happened in the subway system recently, including a fatal stabbing in the Bronx this week.

The number of weapons in the subway system is soaring, police said.

"This year, we have made over 600 arrests for illegal cutting instruments, a 95% increase," Chief of Transit Bureau Jason Wilcox said. "We have issued 220 summons for unlawful weapons, a 255% increase."