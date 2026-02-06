Mamdani endorses Hochul, calls for abolition of ICE | Recap of NYC mayor's appearances

The Brief FOX 5 NY is here to help you keep track of what New York City's mayor has been up to this week. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to contend with the extreme cold temperatures plaguing the city. He also called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



FOX 5 NY is here to help you keep track of what New York City's mayor has been up to this week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at Gouverneur Health in Manhattan to announce a series of new policy moves involving public health and taxes on February 03, 2026 in New York City. Mamdani announced Monday t Expand

What has Mamdani done this week?

Timeline:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to contend with the extreme cold temperatures plaguing the city.

JUMP TO: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday

Mamdani announced on Monday that 16 New Yorkers (now 17) had died from the cold since a deep freeze hit the city on January 19.

A Code Blue – an emergency procedure activated when temperatures drop to 32 degrees – remains in effect as the mayor expands the city's shelter capacity and relaxes intake rules.

The mayor also announced that the tallest tower of the David N. Dinkins Municipal Building will be opened for free public tours this summer.

It is one of the largest government office buildings in the world, touting 25 floors and 33 elevators.

On the day of the special election held to fill Mamdani's former seat in the New York Assembly, the mayor announced free, in-person and virtual tax preparation services for New Yorkers in anticipation of tax season.

The move is part of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection's new initiative "NYC Free Tax Prep."

Later in the day, Mamdani informed New Yorkers that a new Safe Haven shelter with 106 beds is now operating in Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at Gouverneur Health in Manhattan to announce a series of new policy moves involving public health and taxes on February 03, 2026 in New York City. Mamdani announced Monday t Expand

The mayor also posted a video on X regarding the "legal limbo" Haitian New Yorkers are currently experiencing.

"Legal limbo" is in reference to the Trump administration's decision to end a program that allowed about 350,000 Haitians to live and work legally in the country.

The aforementioned special election was called around 9 p.m. that night – the candidate Mamdani endorsed, Diana Moreno, was declared the winner by The Associated Press.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani hands Democratic and Working Families Party candidate Diana Moreno the microphone at Moreno's election night party in Astoria following Moreno's victory in the special election for New York State Assembly District 36 in New York Expand

As the bitter cold continued to affect the city, Mamdani's administration rolled out a new public service announcement advising homeless New Yorkers to utilize city services to warm themselves.

The PSAs are currently playing on LinkNYC terminals.

A man uses a LinkNYC station in New York, USA, 23 March 2016. These stations offer free Wi-Fi in the city. Photo: JOHANNES SCHMITT-TEGGE/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Johannes Schmitt-Tegge/picture alliance via Getty Images) Expand

With the recent rise of antisemitic hate crimes, the mayor appointed Phylisa Wisdom as executive director of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism.

"We will continue to ensure that Jewish safety and belonging remains at the core of this administration’s vision for a more livable city," Wisdom said in response to her appointment.

After securing $5 million in restitution from Uber Eats, Fantuan and HungryPanda last week, the mayor asked some delivery workers to speak with him at City Hall for a discussion about their needs.

The $5 million will go to over 49,000 food delivery workers to "resolve violations of the city’s minimum pay rate."

Mamdani also announced an investment of over $38 million to install heat pumps at NYCHA's Beach 41st Street Houses in Edgemere, Queens.

The mayor also commented on recent hate crimes against Muslim New Yorkers in Brooklyn.

On his one-month anniversary as mayor, Mamdani endorsed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid for reelection.

In the same press conference, the mayor revealed that his administration is inviting early childhood providers to express interest in participating in the existing 3-K program and to launch 2-K services.

The administration launched a "request for information" online.

The mayor hosted his first annual Interfaith Breakfast, which brought together nearly 400 faith and community leaders.

During the gathering, Mamdani announced a citywide "Know Your Rights" push, distributing nearly 32,000 flyers and booklets in 10 languages for said faith leaders to share with their congregations.

He also signed an executive order that orders city agencies to audit their interactions with federal immigration authorities; the order also details what is considered city property, which federal immigration agents cannot enter without a warrant.

The executive order can be read in its entirety below:

Mamdani called for the abolition of Immigation and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the breakfast.

With an extreme cold warning in place for the weekend, the mayor held a presser to update New Yorkers about the steps his administration has taken to address the current crisis.

He also congratulated Archbishop Ronald Hicks after his installment.