Mamdani backs Hochul as NY governor’s race takes shape: See latest polls

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he is endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul for reelection in an op-ed, a day after she named Adrienne Adams as her running mate. Hochul’s selection of Adams creates the first all-woman major party ticket in state history and strengthens her position as she leads primary and general election polling. Siena poll shows Hochul leading Blakeman 54% to 28%, with a wide edge in the early governor’s race.



The race for New York governor is taking shape as new endorsements and early campaign moves reshape the political landscape.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Attorney General Letitia James have endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection bid, strengthening the Democratic governor’s coalition as the race takes shape.

SKIP TO: MAMDANI'S OP-ED | LETITIA JAMES | LATEST POLLS

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani address the crowd at an event announcing expansions for free and affordable childcare programs in New York City and across the state of New York, held at the Flatbush Branch YMCA i Expand

The endorsement comes a day after she announced former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams as her running mate.

Dig deeper:

Mamdani announced his endorsement in an opinion essay published Thursday by The Nation, writing that his partnership with Hochul has delivered "one of the largest expansions of the social safety net in our city’s history" and helped reset what he described as a long-strained relationship between City Hall and Albany.

"The era of empty promises ends," Mamdani wrote. "That’s the vision that drove our mayoral campaign. It’s the foundation of my administration."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 11: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani interacts with children during his visit to a childcare center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., on December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Mamdani pointed to a recent agreement on universal child care as the centerpiece of that partnership, crediting Hochul with securing more than $1 billion in state funding just days after he took office.

"It is as consequential a policy victory as our movement has seen in quite some time," he wrote. "But it would not have happened, just eight days into our administration, without Governor Hochul moving to provide more than $1 billion in state funding."

Mamdani added that the two leaders have worked together on immigration protections, party unity and repairing relations between the city and the state.

Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, left, and Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a public safety announcement at 1 Police Plaza in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. Officials touted a record low pace for shooting incidents citywide and t Expand

"Together, we have forged a new era in the relationship between Albany and City Hall after too many years defined by pettiness instead of productivity," he wrote.

The endorsement comes months after Hochul offered her own support for Mamdani, though only after he secured the Democratic mayoral primary — and in a move some progressives viewed as cautious.

Related article

Mamdani’s decision to return the favor underscores the strategic value of unity for both leaders, even as major policy differences remain.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has pushed for higher taxes on the wealthy to fund his agenda, a position Hochul has repeatedly resisted. Their alliance has been described by political observers as pragmatic rather than ideological.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection bid on Thursday, citing the governor’s record on affordability and public safety and backing Hochul’s newly announced running mate, former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

"I am honored to endorse Governor Kathy Hochul and former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams in this race," James said in a statement. "They’re both dedicated public servants, and thanks to them, our state is safer and costs are coming down for working people."

James said she looks forward to continuing to work with the administration to defend New York from federal actions she described as reckless and to protect funding and civil rights.

Hochul and Adams welcomed the endorsement in a joint statement:

"Attorney General James is a champion for New York families – someone who knows firsthand what it means to win the toughest fights. As New York comes under attack from Washington, we need to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable communities and uphold the rule of law. Attorney General James is focused on that very mission: making New York safer, fairer, and more affordable for working families, and we look forward to working together to stand up for New Yorkers in every corner of our state."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado speaks during the NYREC Emerging Leaders and Markets (ELM) Conference at the Victoria Renaissance Hotel on June 06, 2025 in New York City. Delgado spoke during the event which brings together lea Expand

Still, Mamdani’s backing strengthens Hochul’s standing with the party’s left flank as she faces a primary challenge from Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.

By the numbers:

Delgado trails Hochul by more than 50 percentage points in a recent Siena College poll.

The endorsement also lands as Hochul seeks to define her ticket early.

On Wednesday, the governor announced she had selected Adrienne Adams as her lieutenant governor nominee, creating the first all-woman major party ticket in New York history.

UNITED STATES -May 11: New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams speaks during a press conference on Immigration Thursday, May, 11, 2023 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images) Expand

Adams, a Queens Democrat and former City Council speaker, mounted an unsuccessful bid for mayor last year but remains a well-known figure in city politics. Hochul said Adams brings toughness and experience at a moment when she expects an aggressive general election campaign.

"As Donald Trump attacks this state relentlessly and Bruce Blakeman, her likely Republican opponent, bends the knee before him, I need a fighter in my corner who will stand strong for New York families," Hochul said in a statement. "Adrienne Adams is that fighter."

Political analysts say Adams’ selection provides multiple advantages for the governor.

"It provides certainly some geographic balance with the addition of a candidate from New York City," said a political science professor who spoke to reporters. "There’s certainly ethnic balance. I think she wants to show competence here. I think she wants to pick somebody she can get along with."

Bruce Blakeman responds

The other side:

Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the GOP’s likely nominee, criticized the choice, labeling Adams a "radical" in a video statement and blaming her for New York City’s fiscal challenges.

"Kathy Hochul just picked as her running mate the former speaker of the New York City Council, Adrienne Adams, who’s responsible for the $13 billion deficit that the city has," Blakeman said. "That’s going to make it more affordable to live in New York? I don’t think so."

Despite the attacks, Hochul enters the race with a commanding lead.

The Siena poll shows her ahead of Blakeman by more than 25 points, 54% to 28%, though analysts caution the race remains in its early stages.

Mamdani’s endorsement adds momentum to Hochul’s effort to consolidate Democratic support — even as it highlights the ideological balancing act that could define the campaign ahead.