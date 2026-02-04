NY Gov. Hochul selects Adrienne Adams as running mate

The Brief Adrienne Adams has been selected as the running mate for Gov. Kathy Hochul during her re-election run. Adams is the former speaker of the New York City Council. She ran for New York City mayor last year.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has selected former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams as her running mate, forming the state's first women-led ticket.

What we know:

Hochul announced on Wednesday that Adams would join her on the ballot as a candidate for the next lieutenant governor.

The Democratic governor is running for re-election for her second full term as governor of New York.

Adrienne Adams, New York City mayoral candidate, during a mayoral Democratic primary debate in New York, US, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The mayoral race has become one of the most crowded in recent memory, with at least nine Democrats with significa Expand

What they're saying:

"I’m grateful to begin building the next chapter of New York’s future with Adrienne Adams, our next Lieutenant Governor," Gov. Hochul said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Raised by two union workers, Adrienne knows what it means to work hard and stand up for those who need it most. That's why as New York City Council speaker, she led the charge to protect families, make housing more affordable, invest in our children, and stand up to anyone who seeks to harm our City. As Donald Trump attacks this state relentlessly and Bruce Blakeman bends the knee before him, I need a fighter in my corner who’ll stand strong for New York families. Adrienne Adams is that fighter.



"Adrienne and I are no strangers to rolling up our sleeves and getting results for working New Yorkers. Together, we’re going to continue investing in public safety, bringing costs down, and making this state a place where all families can thrive."

Related article

The backstory:

Adams, who was first elected to the City Council in a 2017 special election, ran for New York City mayor this past election, aiming to succeed incumbent Mayor Eric Adams.

According to her campaign website, under her leadership, the Council "passed tough, meaningful reforms that advanced maternal and reproductive health, made housing more affordable, and expanded support for crime victims to stop crime and violence."

"Adrienne started her public service on the local community board after a nearly two-decade career in the private sector as an executive trainer and childcare instructional trainer," her campaign website states.

The 64-year-old is also a mother, a lifelong resident of Queens and was a Bayside High School classmate of Mayor Adams. The two are unrelated.