Super Bowl weekend snow forecast for NY, NJ and Long Island amid extreme cold warning

The Brief Light snow is expected to move into the New York City area late Friday night into Saturday morning, followed by bitter arctic cold air. FOX 5 NY 's meteorologist Mike Woods said that the New York City area could see up to an inch of snow, with 1 to 2 inches possible farther east on Long Island. While snowfall amounts are expected to remain relatively light, officials warned that slick roads and reduced visibility could impact travel overnight Friday into Saturday.



Light snow is expected to move into the New York City area this weekend, followed by bitter arctic cold and dangerous wind chills.

What we know:

The National Weather Service said the NYC area, including Long Island and in southeastern Connecticut could see up to 3 inches of snow late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Expected snowfall. (FOX Weather)

By the numbers:

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Mike Woods said that the New York City area could see up to an inch of snow, with 1 to 2 inches possible farther east on Long Island.

A few locations on Long Island and parts of southeastern Connecticut could see totals approaching 3 inches.

While snowfall amounts are expected to remain relatively light, officials warned that slick roads and reduced visibility could impact travel overnight Friday into Saturday.

Timeline:

Snow is expected to develop late Friday evening and reach the Interstate early Saturday, continuing through mid-morning.

The system is forecast to move out quickly, though light snow may linger into early Saturday afternoon for eastern Long Island.

Forecasters also cautioned that brief snow squalls are possible, which can cause sudden drops in visibility and rapidly changing road conditions.

Why is it so windy?

Exclusive FOX Weather Wind Gust Forecast. (FOX Weather)

The storm system, known as a clipper, is expected to strengthen winds behind it as it exits the region. Meteorologists said the closer the system tracks to the coast, the stronger the winds will be as cold air rushes in behind it.

Those increasing winds will usher in a blast of arctic air, setting the stage for dangerously cold conditions through the weekend.

Extreme cold weather

Temperatures are expected to plunge Saturday night into Sunday morning, with wind chills dropping into the negative teens across much of the New York City area. Some locations could see wind chills between 10 and 25 degrees below zero, forecasters said.

High temperatures this weekend are expected to remain in the teens, with little improvement during the day despite sunshine.

Conditions will remain frigid on Super Bowl Sunday, with temperatures barely budging as fans head out to watch the game.

New York City Forecast. (FOX Weather)

While dry weather is expected, strong winds and bitter cold will make it feel even colder outdoors.

Snow expected across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast by mid-afternoon Friday. (FOX Weather)

The system moving through the region is known as an Alberta Clipper — a fast-moving storm that originates in western Canada and typically brings a blast of cold air with limited moisture, according to FOX Weather.

While clippers usually produce light snowfall, this system is expected to generate enough moisture to bring light snow and slick conditions.

When will the cold break?

Forecasters say some relief may arrive later this month.

According to FOX Weather, a shift in the jet stream could push the polar vortex farther north, helping shield the East Coast from the worst of the arctic air and allowing temperatures to gradually moderate.

Expected conditions on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2026. (FOX Weather)

