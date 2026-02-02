16 people die from cold in New York City; Code Blue remains in effect

The Brief Sixteen people have died from the cold in New York City over the past two weeks. More than a dozen of those deaths were related to hypothermia. New York City is still in Code Blue as the freezing temperatures persist.



The death toll from New York City's ongoing cold snap climbed to 16 this week, with no relief in sight.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday that 16 New Yorkers have died from the cold since a deep freeze hit the city on January 19.

Hypothermia played a role in 13 of those deaths, according to Mayor Mamdani.

A Code Blue remains in effect as the mayor expands the city's shelter capacity and relaxes intake rules.

What is a Code Blue?

Dig deeper:

A Code Blue is an emergency procedure activated when temperatures drop to 32 degrees to protect vulnerable people from extreme, life-threatening cold.

Temperatures in New York City have dropped below freezing for 10 days in a row, with wind chill making it feel like single-digit or even below zero temperatures.

This week could see a couple with highs reaching 30 degrees, but more bitter cold is on the way this weekend.

Related article

Snow impacts linger

Local perspective:

New York City is still digging its way out of last month's snowstorm that dumped several inches across the city.

Freezing temperatures has meant little melting of piles of snow and ice, which has disrupted travel, and even caused power outages.

Crews in Brooklyn are working nonstop to restore power after thousands of customers lost electricity due to weather-related equipment damage earlier this week, according to Con Edison.

The utility company says the outages are caused by equipment damage from melting snow and road salt entering the system.