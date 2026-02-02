16 people die from cold in New York City; Code Blue remains in effect
NEW YORK CITY - The death toll from New York City's ongoing cold snap climbed to 16 this week, with no relief in sight.
What we know:
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday that 16 New Yorkers have died from the cold since a deep freeze hit the city on January 19.
Hypothermia played a role in 13 of those deaths, according to Mayor Mamdani.
A Code Blue remains in effect as the mayor expands the city's shelter capacity and relaxes intake rules.
What is a Code Blue?
Dig deeper:
A Code Blue is an emergency procedure activated when temperatures drop to 32 degrees to protect vulnerable people from extreme, life-threatening cold.
Temperatures in New York City have dropped below freezing for 10 days in a row, with wind chill making it feel like single-digit or even below zero temperatures.
This week could see a couple with highs reaching 30 degrees, but more bitter cold is on the way this weekend.
Snow impacts linger
Local perspective:
New York City is still digging its way out of last month's snowstorm that dumped several inches across the city.
Freezing temperatures has meant little melting of piles of snow and ice, which has disrupted travel, and even caused power outages.
Crews in Brooklyn are working nonstop to restore power after thousands of customers lost electricity due to weather-related equipment damage earlier this week, according to Con Edison.
The utility company says the outages are caused by equipment damage from melting snow and road salt entering the system.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from a press conference by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and reporting by the FOX 5 NY Weather Team.