Brooklyn power outage leaves over 1,900 without service as crews work overnight

Crews in Brooklyn are working nonstop to restore power after thousands of customers lost electricity due to weather-related equipment damage earlier this week, according to Con Edison.

What we know:

Con Edison’s outage map shows more than 1,900 customers in Park Slope have been without power since Tuesday, specifically. The utility company says the outages are caused by equipment damage from melting snow and road salt entering the system.

"In many locations, nearly a week’s worth of compacted snow and ice is piled on top of manholes that crews must access to repair the underground electrical system," a Con Ed spokesperson told FOX 5 NY on Sunday. "This makes access difficult and has contributed to equipment damage as melting snow mixed with road salt enters and stresses the system."

"Our crews continue to work around the clock, in extremely challenging conditions, to remove snow, repair the damage and safely restore service as quickly as possible," the spokesperson added.

Some residents report a total loss of power, while others say only certain utilities are affected. One couple told FOX 5 they got a hotel room, hoping the issue would be fixed by morning, but now face uncertainty for the rest of the week.

Full restoration by Wednesday possible

What's next:

Crews are expected to work through the night, but Con Edison does not expect full power to be restored until Wednesday morning, according to the company.

What you can do:

Con Edison recommends checking their outage map for the latest updates as crews continue repairs.