New floats, balloons at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Brief The 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will feature 17 giant character balloons and 22 floats. Six new balloons and seven floats will make their parade debut.



The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is finally here, and the new floats and balloons are ready to make their parade debut.

This year’s parade will feature 17 giant character balloons and 22 floats:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest Preview at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

This year there will be six new balloons making their debut in the parade:

Disney Minnie Mouse by The Walt Disney Company Extraordinary NoorahTM & The Elf on the Shelf by The Lumistella Company Gabby by Universal Pictures’ Dreamworks Animation Goku by Toei Animation, Inc. Marshall by Nickelodeon Spider-Man by Marvel

This year, seven new floats will make their debut in the parade:

Candy Cosmos by Haribo Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix Wonderous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo

The Pasta Knight float by Rao’s Homemade is seen during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Studio Day 2024 on November 19, 2024 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

