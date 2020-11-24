Love to sleep? Dream job will pay you $1,300 to test 5-star hotel beds

article

Want to get paid to sleep like royalty? A luxury linen company is looking for someone to test out beds in five-star hotels around England in 2021.

Tielle Love Luxury, an online retailer that sells bed linen, says the responsibilities include dozing, snoozing and snuggling in some of the country’s best hotels. The lucky candidate plus a guest will stay one night in each of the five hotels picked by the company, including The Savoy in central London and The Artist Residence in Brighton.

The individual will report back on the linen quality in each of these luxurious settings, and be asked to provide images and other digital content for blog posts about their stay on the company’s website.

The role covers expenses at the hotel, plus £1,000 ($1,322 USD) in cash and an extra £500 ($661 USD) to go toward travel expenses. The candidate is responsible for making their own travel arrangements.

The stays will be scheduled for 2021 on dates that are “mutually agreeable with the winner and the hotels,” the company says.

Those interested are asked to apply online here through Dec. 10. The application includes a short paragraph on why you’re the best person for “the job of dreams.”

Advertisement

The selected candidate will be notified via email no later than Dec. 20.

And if traveling to England next year doesn’t seem doable, another company will pay someone $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies of in 25 days. They’ll also receive gift cards to cover a one-year subscription to services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime and HBO Max.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.