LIRR service changes go into effect Tuesday: What to know

Long Islanders may be returning to work after the Labor Day holiday weekend to a more convenient schedule, depending on where they’re traveling from.

The MTA has implemented a slew of service changes that will increase LIRR service to Penn Station, and add more direct service to Brooklyn.

What are the new service changes?

Long Beach, During the morning rush hour, riders will now have direct service from the Far Rockaway Hempstead and Huntington branches to Atlantic Terminal.

The MTA is also changing which trains stop at certain stations in Queens , including Rosedale, Laurelton , Locust Manor and Queens Village , because ridership data shows more riders are commuting to Brooklyn from those locations.

Service between Jamaica and Brooklyn will stay the same, with trains still running about every eight minutes between the two stations.

Commuters, so far, have expressed mixed reactions.

One man told FOX 5 NY his weekday trip from Jamaica to Mineola got trimmed by 12 minutes, while a woman said hers got extended by five stops.

Between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. on weekends, schedules will also be adjusted on all trains to and from Grand Central Madison.

Some of the trains will be rerouted to Penn Station to help riders who need to get home from late night sporting events or concerts, and to give crews more time to do maintenance in the tunnels.

According to the MTA, the changes, first announced earlier this summer, come in response to customer feedback, especially after service at Grand Central Madison got off to a rocky start.

Commuters complained of jam-packed trains which weren’t running often.