LIRR updated schedules take effect after overcrowding complaints

"So far, so good." — Interim LIRR president Catherine Rinaldi

New week, better Long Island Railroad commute? Maybe.

One week ago, full service began at the long-awaited Grand Central Madison. The LIRR heralded the terminal as revolutionizing commutes by bringing commuters to Manhattan’s East Side – and it did that for some. But others complained.

Social media was littered with images of overcrowded trains and harried commuters practically trampling each other to make connections at Jamaica Station.

The railroad heard the complaints, and today, added cars to 17 Penn Station trains to lessen overcrowding. It also increased the frequency of the shuttle train between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.

More uniformed personnel are also now available to help commuters get where they need to go.

"So far, so good," interim LIRR president Catherine Rinaldi said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed changes be implemented following the chaotic week.

The first week of full service to the new Grand Central Madison station had been anything but a smooth ride for commuters.

Brooklyn train riders had said they've been neglected and no longer have direct service to Atlantic Terminal, forcing them to transfer at Jamaica station for shuttle trains.

LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi has admitted that they overestimated the demand for direct service to Grand Central. The MTA had added 271 trains each weekday for that service, leaving less train cars for those heading to Penn Station.

The LIRR is still seeing its ridership hover only at about 60% of pre-pandemic levels.