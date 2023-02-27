Long Island Rail Road begins full service at Grand Central Madison

Monday marked the first full day of Long Island Rail Road service to the new Grand Central Madison station.

"To be here today in the beautiful new Grand Central Madison concourse is a thrill," LIRR Interim President and Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said at a press conference. "This project has been in planning and development since the 1960s, and it is revolutionizing travel across the entire region."

The move is intended to give commuters on Long Island easier access to the East Side of Manhattan and is getting rave reviews… mostly.

The MTA has admitted that not everyone is benefiting equally from the expanded service, which officials say will increase weekday LIRR service by 41% and operate up to 24 trains an hour.

Oyster Bay riders say that the additional stop is causing longer commute times, and with trains diverted, the Grand Central - Penn Station riders will see fewer trains.

The faster pace means no more scheduled connections at Jamaica.

The project, which cost more than $11B to build, ran more than a decade behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget. But riders who spoke to FOX 5 NY said they were thrilled with the new station.

For branch-by-branch service summaries, visit this link.