Long Island nor'easter prep underway

PSEG Long Island is out in full force ahead of the heavy snow and wind expected to start later on Friday night.

"We are working 24 hours a day but the wind will be a factor. If it’s blowing more than 30 mph our trucks have to stay landed," said line worker Pete Zarcone.

Nine hundred personnel are ready to respond with additional contractors on standby. While snow and wind are difficult elements to deal with - freezing temps make it even worse.

"The ice weighs down the power lines and that’ll be a problem," Zarcone said.

Also a problem - heavy snow accumulation on the tracks of the LIRR which is expected to take the biggest hit for the MTA. Officials are preparing commuters now for a shutdown overnight.

"Our goal is to get everybody safely through the weekend and then restore morning rush hour service on Monday," said MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

And when it comes to travel in the short term - officials advise people to stay off the roads.

"We’re going to be constantly assessing the roadways to make the call as soon as we need to make the roads stay open as long as they can as long as they’re safe," said commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez with the NYS DOT.

The timing of the storm is critical and luckily will come after the evening commute but with high snow totals - the dig out may take days.

"You can be certain because of the conditions, the cleanup is going to take some time," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.