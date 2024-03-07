Long Island body parts found: What we know so far about the investigation

Four people were arrested Wednesday, arraigned and released without bail in connection to the dismembered body parts found last week on Long Island.

Two women and two men – identifed as Steven Brown, 44, of Amityville, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, of Amityville, Amanda Wallace, 40, of Amityville, and Alexis Nieves, 33, who is homeless – were all charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse. All four were arraigned and released, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

Here's everything we know about the investigation, from the first remains discovered last week in Babylon and Bethpage, to the recent arrests of the four people.

Feb. 29: Human remains found on road (Afternoon)

Last Thursday afternoon, a group of Long Island high school students found a left arm on the side of a Babylon road on their way to school, police said.

The arm was discovered just before 9 a.m. on Siegel Boulevard.

According to police, as officers investigated the crime scene, a canine unit located a leg sticking out of a pile of leaves in a wooded area, not far from the original scene.

Feb. 29: More human remains found (Evening)

During the Thursday evening hours, Suffolk County detectives said they found what appeared to be a woman's head, leg and arm in the same park where the male human remains were discovered.

The body parts likely belong to the same woman, Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said during a Friday press conference.

The medical examiner's autopsy is ongoing.

The police department was treating the investigation as a homicide.

March 6: Four arrested, released without bail

On Wednesday, police arrested a group of four in connection to the investigation. They were arraigned and released without bail, officials said.

"It is our understanding that the Suffolk County Police Department is still investigating these murders. Unfortunately, due to ‘Bail Reform’ passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019, charges relating to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible, meaning my prosecutors cannot ask for bail," Tierney's statement read.

According to officials, those charged were forced to surrender their passports and wear monitoring devices. They are unable to leave the country.

Search warrant executed in Amityville

Suffolk County officials said a search warrant was executed on Railroad Ave in Amityville on Monday, the same address listed for Brown, Mackey and Wallace.

Investigators found meat cleavers, butcher knives and blood in the apartment.

Who are the victims?

Investigators believe they know the identities of the victims, a man and a woman who shared an address in Yonkers.

The female, 59, was identified, and her name is being withheld pending family notification. Police believe they know the identity of the male, who is 53.