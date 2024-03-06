4 arrested, released without bail after body parts found on Long Island

Police on Long Island arrested a group of four in connection to the dismembered body parts found in Babylon and Bethpage. They were arraigned and released without bail, officials said.

Two women and two men have been charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse. They are: Steven Brown, 44, of Amityville, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, of Amityville, Amanda Wallace, 40, of Amityville, and Alexis Nieves, 33, who is homeless.

"Charges relating to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible." — Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney

All four were arraigned and released, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

"It is our understanding that the Suffolk County Police Department is still investigating these murders. Unfortunately, due to ‘Bail Reform’ passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019, charges relating to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible, meaning my prosecutors cannot ask for bail," Tierney's statement read.

According to officials, those charged were forced to surrender their passports and wear monitoring devices. They are unable to leave the county.

The investigation began after a high school student found a man's arm while walking home from school in Babylon. During an investigation of the scene, police found more male remains along with a female's head and limbs.

More body parts were discovered in Bethpage State Park on Tuesday.

Suffolk County officials said a search warrant was executed on Railroad Ave in Amityville on Monday – the same address listed for Brown, Mackey and Wallace. Investigators found meat cleavers, butcher knives and blood in the apartment.

Investigators believe they know the identities of the victims, a man and a woman who shared an address in Yonkers.

The female, 59, was identified, and her name is being withheld pending family notification. Police believe they know the identity of the male, who is 53.