Child finds arm near Long Island road; leg discovered nearby

A Long Island elementary school student found a left arm on the side of a Suffolk County road, police said.

The arm was discovered on Thursday just before 9 a.m. on Siegel Boulevard in Babylon during the student's walk to school.

According to police, as officers investigated the crime scene, a canine unit located a leg sticking out of a pile of leaves in a wooded area, not far from the original scene.

Local parents were informed of the grisly discovery.

"Please be advised that I was notified that the Suffolk County Police Department is conducting a crime scene investigation near Southards Pond, Park Ave and Siegal Blvd, which is proxemic to the Babylon Memorial Grade School and Babylon Elementary School," a school district spokesperson said in a statement.

Recess was held indoors Thursday at both schools.

"As always, the safety of our students, staff and families is of paramount importance. I will keep you apprised of any new information and/or developments," the school distinct statement read.