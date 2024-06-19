Long Beach police, MTA on alert as hundreds RSVP to 'beach party'

article

The City of Long Beach is working on managing an "unauthorized beach gathering" promoted on social media, as hundreds RSVP'ed to attend Wednesday afternoon.

City officials are asking residents to stay away from the beach near Long Beach Boulevard "out of an abundance of caution."

Posts circulating on social media pointed to an event called "Sandy Cheeks" Beach Party planned for Wednesday, which has at least 450 RSVPs so far. The event description said the party starts at 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

"WE TAKING OVER NYC BOROUGH BY BOROUGH SO YOU DEFINITELY KNOW THAT WE HAD TO TAKE IT THE BEACH," the event description on Posh.vip read.

"We are in close coordination with the State, the MTA and the County, who are providing resources as necessary. The City has requested that LIRR service and the NICE buses to the City be monitored and suspended if necessary," City of Long Beach officials said in a Facebook post.

"Other City workers are also being activated to assist with beach pass collection and safety," officials said in a Facebook post.

It is unclear if crowds will flock to the Long Island beach town.

Stay with FOX 5 NY as the story develops.