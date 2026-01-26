List of school closings across NY, NJ, CT on Monday, Jan. 26

Schools across the tri-state area are closing or shifting schedules Monday as winter weather impacts the region.

Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far.

Track school closings and delays here.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

What we know:

NYC Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday. Classes will move fully remote for students who were scheduled to attend school that day.

New York

Ardsley Union Free School District: Closed

Baldwin School District: Closed

Byram Hills School District: Closed

Central Islip School District: Closed

Chapin School: Closed

Cold Spring Harbor School District: Closed

Center for Disabilities, Hicksville: Closed

Deer Park School District: Closed

East Islip School District: Closed

Ellenville School District: Closed

Freeport School District: Closed

Greenburgh School District: Closed

Half Hollow Hills School District: Closed

Harborfields School District: Closed

Harrison School District: Closed

Haverstraw–Stony Point School District: Closed

Herricks School District: Closed

Highland Falls School District: Closed

Huntington School District: Closed

Island Trees School District: Closed

Islip School District: Closed

Liberty Central School District: Closed

Lynbrook School District: Closed

Malverne School District: Closed

Manhasset School District: Closed

Marlboro Central School District: Closed

Mattituck Jr./Sr. High School: Closed

Mineola School District: Closed

Nassau BOCES: Closed

Newburgh City School District: Closed

North Shore School District: Closed

Oceanside School District: Closed

Oyster Bay–East Norwich School District: Closed

Pearl River School District: Closed

Riverhead School District: Closed

Rockville Centre School District: Closed

Roosevelt Union Free School District: Closed

The King’s Academy: Closed

Tuckahoe School District: Closed

Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed

Connecticut

Norwalk High School: Closed

New Jersey

Barnegat Township School District: Closed

Bergenfield Elementary School: Closed

Bergenfield High & Middle School: Closed

Bergen County Special Services: Closed

Bergen County Technical Schools: Closed

Cliffside Park School District: Closed

Dumont School District: Closed

Englewood City School District: Closed

Englewood Cliffs School District: Closed

Essex County Vocational School District: Closed

Fair Lawn Schools: Closed

Franklin Township School District: Closed

Hackensack School District: Closed

Hardyston Township Elementary School: Closed

Highland Park School District: Closed

Hoboken School District: Closed

Jefferson Township School District: Closed

Kinnelon Borough School District: Closed

Livingston Township School District: Closed

Memorial Day Nursery, Paterson: Closed

Middletown Township School District: Closed

Midland Park Borough School District: Closed

Millburn Township School District: Closed

Morris County Vocational School District: Closed

Neighborhood Child Care Center: Closed

Netcong Elementary School: Closed

Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed

Paterson School District: Closed

Pequannock Township School District: Closed

Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed

Ridgefield Park ATC: Closed

River Dell Regional High School: Closed

Riverdale Public Elementary School: Closed

Scotch Plains–Fanwood School District: Closed

Somerset County Educational Services Commission School District: Closed

South Plainfield School District: Closed

Springfield Adult Training: Closed

Springfield Township School District: Closed

Teaneck School District: Closed

Tewksbury Township School District: Closed

The Jardine Academy: Closed

The Phoenix Center: Closed

Totowa School District: Closed

Wallington School District: Closed

Washington Elementary School, Little Ferry: Closed

Watchung Borough School District: Closed

Watchung Hills Regional High School: Closed

West New York Public Schools: Closed