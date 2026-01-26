List of school closings across NY, NJ, CT on Monday, Jan. 26
NEW YORK - Schools across the tri-state area are closing or shifting schedules Monday as winter weather impacts the region.
Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far.
Track school closings and delays here.
- Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.
What we know:
NYC Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday. Classes will move fully remote for students who were scheduled to attend school that day.
New York
Ardsley Union Free School District: Closed
Baldwin School District: Closed
Byram Hills School District: Closed
Central Islip School District: Closed
Chapin School: Closed
Cold Spring Harbor School District: Closed
Center for Disabilities, Hicksville: Closed
Deer Park School District: Closed
East Islip School District: Closed
Ellenville School District: Closed
Freeport School District: Closed
Greenburgh School District: Closed
Half Hollow Hills School District: Closed
Harborfields School District: Closed
Harrison School District: Closed
Haverstraw–Stony Point School District: Closed
Herricks School District: Closed
Highland Falls School District: Closed
Huntington School District: Closed
Island Trees School District: Closed
Islip School District: Closed
Liberty Central School District: Closed
Lynbrook School District: Closed
Malverne School District: Closed
Manhasset School District: Closed
Marlboro Central School District: Closed
Mattituck Jr./Sr. High School: Closed
Mineola School District: Closed
Nassau BOCES: Closed
Newburgh City School District: Closed
North Shore School District: Closed
Oceanside School District: Closed
Oyster Bay–East Norwich School District: Closed
Pearl River School District: Closed
Riverhead School District: Closed
Rockville Centre School District: Closed
Roosevelt Union Free School District: Closed
The King’s Academy: Closed
Tuckahoe School District: Closed
Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed
Connecticut
Norwalk High School: Closed
New Jersey
Barnegat Township School District: Closed
Bergenfield Elementary School: Closed
Bergenfield High & Middle School: Closed
Bergen County Special Services: Closed
Bergen County Technical Schools: Closed
Cliffside Park School District: Closed
Dumont School District: Closed
Englewood City School District: Closed
Englewood Cliffs School District: Closed
Essex County Vocational School District: Closed
Fair Lawn Schools: Closed
Franklin Township School District: Closed
Hackensack School District: Closed
Hardyston Township Elementary School: Closed
Highland Park School District: Closed
Hoboken School District: Closed
Jefferson Township School District: Closed
Kinnelon Borough School District: Closed
Livingston Township School District: Closed
Memorial Day Nursery, Paterson: Closed
Middletown Township School District: Closed
Midland Park Borough School District: Closed
Millburn Township School District: Closed
Morris County Vocational School District: Closed
Neighborhood Child Care Center: Closed
Netcong Elementary School: Closed
Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed
Paterson School District: Closed
Pequannock Township School District: Closed
Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed
Ridgefield Park ATC: Closed
River Dell Regional High School: Closed
Riverdale Public Elementary School: Closed
Scotch Plains–Fanwood School District: Closed
Somerset County Educational Services Commission School District: Closed
South Plainfield School District: Closed
Springfield Adult Training: Closed
Springfield Township School District: Closed
Teaneck School District: Closed
Tewksbury Township School District: Closed
The Jardine Academy: Closed
The Phoenix Center: Closed
Totowa School District: Closed
Wallington School District: Closed
Washington Elementary School, Little Ferry: Closed
Watchung Borough School District: Closed
Watchung Hills Regional High School: Closed
West New York Public Schools: Closed