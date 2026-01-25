NYC Public Schools to close buildings Monday; classes moving fully remote: What this means

The Brief NYC Public Schools will close buildings Monday, Jan. 26, with classes moving fully remote for students scheduled to attend. Snow mixing with sleet could create icy, dangerous roads, especially in New York City and Long Island. The decision comes after officials initially planned to keep schools open despite a state of emergency.



Looks like the snow won this round.

What we know:

Officials say NYC Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to inclement weather.

Classes will move fully remote for students who were scheduled to attend school that day, according to the city.

The backstory:

The decision comes as conditions continue to deteriorate across the region.

The National Weather Service says snow could mix with sleet closer to the coast, particularly along the I-95 corridor and Long Island, limiting snowfall totals but increasing the risk of icy and dangerous roads. Arctic air remains locked in behind the storm, with temperatures expected to stay below freezing into next week and dangerously low wind chills possible overnight.

Snow has already created hazardous travel, with conditions expected to worsen into Monday.

The closure marks a shift from earlier messaging Friday, when schools were expected to remain open despite Gov. Kathy Hochul declaring a state of emergency.

Families can find the latest updates at schools.nyc.gov for more information.

10 to 14 inches of snow expected this weekend

Forecasters say snow could become heavier throughout the day into Sunday night, with the potential for 6 inches to a foot of snow by the time the storm winds down Monday.

The National Weather Service warns the system could bring hazardous travel conditions and lingering impacts into the workweek.

With the storm expected to peak Sunday, many wondered whether New York City public schools would hold classes Monday.

Snowfall rates could reach up to 1 inch per hour at times Sunday, increasing the risk of rapidly deteriorating road conditions.