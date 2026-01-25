Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Western Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
3
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, Bronx County, Orange County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Northern Westchester County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Sussex County, Mercer County

NYC Public Schools to close buildings Monday; classes moving fully remote: What this means

By
Published  January 25, 2026 9:11am EST
New York City Schools
FOX 5 NY
NYC timeline: When will snow be the heaviest?

NYC timeline: When will snow be the heaviest?

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods joins Lisa Evers on Newsroom Live.

The Brief

    • NYC Public Schools will close buildings Monday, Jan. 26, with classes moving fully remote for students scheduled to attend.
    • Snow mixing with sleet could create icy, dangerous roads, especially in New York City and Long Island.
    • The decision comes after officials initially planned to keep schools open despite a state of emergency.

NEW YORK - Looks like the snow won this round. 

What we know:

Officials say NYC Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to inclement weather. 

  • Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

Classes will move fully remote for students who were scheduled to attend school that day, according to the city.

See NY, NJ, CT school closings here.

The backstory:

 Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The decision comes as conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. 

The National Weather Service says snow could mix with sleet closer to the coast, particularly along the I-95 corridor and Long Island, limiting snowfall totals but increasing the risk of icy and dangerous roads. Arctic air remains locked in behind the storm, with temperatures expected to stay below freezing into next week and dangerously low wind chills possible overnight.

Snow has already created hazardous travel, with conditions expected to worsen into Monday.

The closure marks a shift from earlier messaging Friday, when schools were expected to remain open despite Gov. Kathy Hochul declaring a state of emergency.

Families can find the latest updates at schools.nyc.gov for more information.

10 to 14 inches of snow expected this weekend

Forecasters say snow could become heavier throughout the day into Sunday night, with the potential for 6 inches to a foot of snow by the time the storm winds down Monday. 

The National Weather Service warns the system could bring hazardous travel conditions and lingering impacts into the workweek.

With the storm expected to peak Sunday, many wondered whether New York City public schools would hold classes Monday.

Snowfall rates could reach up to 1 inch per hour at times Sunday, increasing the risk of rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

The Source: This article includes information from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

New York City SchoolsSevere Weather